Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire Thursday again denied media reports that he threatened to resign if the White House blocked his congressional testimony.

“No, I did not. That story has appeared quite a bit,” he said before being cut off by Rep. Jackie Speier, California Democrat.

Mr. Maguire’s comments came before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on a bombshell complaint by anonymous whistleblower about President Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden.

The Washington Post last week reported Mr. Maguire was prepared to resign if the White House blocked or limited his Congressional testimony.

Both Mr. Maguire and the White House last week denied the reports.

“At no time have I considered resigning my position since assuming this office on August 16, 2018,” he said in a statement. “I have never quit anything in my life and I am not going to start now.”

In a statement, Washington Post executive editor Martin Baron doubled down, saying the paper stood by the story.

Later in the hearing, Mr. Maguire griped there was too much “erroneous” reporting about the whistleblower complaint in the media.

