Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire said Thursday, House panel hearing on the whistleblower complaint was giving intelligence community workers an excuse to waste time on the government dole.

“I’m quite sure that for at least two hours this morning there are not many people in the intelligence community who are not doing anything that’s productive besides watching this,” Mr. Maguire said.

His comments came in response to questioning from Rep. Terri Sewell, Alabama Democrat.

Mr. Maguire testified Thursday before the House Intelligence Committee to discuss a whistleblower complaint over a phone call between President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart.

As Ms. Sewell grilled him about protecting members of the intelligence community, Mr. Maguire suggested the hearing was in fact reducing their productivity.

