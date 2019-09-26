GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - A Kearney woman has been convicted of submitting a fraudulent insurance claim of nearly $246,000.

Hall County District Court records say a jury found 49-year-old Debra Shriner guilty Tuesday of the fraud and of misdemeanor false reporting. Her attorney, James Truell, said Thursday that her decision about any appeal won’t be made until after the Dec. 3 sentencing.

Truell says Shriner reported in March last year that someone broke into a home she’d been living in outside Alda and stole, destroyed or damaged her personal property. Prosecutors say she knew or should have known the property had not been stolen, destroyed or damaged.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.