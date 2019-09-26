TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A longtime Pierce County sheriff’s sergeant has been accused of assaulting his wife.

The News Tribune reports 50-year-old Pat Davidson was charged Tuesday with unlawful imprisonment and two counts of assault with a domestic violence enhancement.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. A no-contact order was also issued.

Charging papers say Davidson and his wife argued Aug. 23 and when she attempted to get away, “he restrained her using a choke hold around the neck area.” She broke free by kicking and elbowing him.

Documents say the woman told others about what happened and that led to charges although she told authorities she had wrestled with Davidson.

Davidson has been with the sheriff’s department for 16 years and was promoted three years ago. He is on administrative leave.

