PHOENIX (AP) - The Tonto National Forest has lifted restrictions on building campfires, smoking and target shooting.

The restrictions had been in place since June when about 200 people living near Roosevelt Lake were evacuated because of a wildfire.

The restrictions were lifted Wednesday. Forest officials say recent rain and humidity helped decrease the risk of wildfires.

Visitors now can build campfires outside designated areas. Target shooting is allowed in dispersed areas but not near homes or developed recreation areas.

The Tonto National Forest was the only one in Arizona to implement fire restrictions this year. That was due mostly to a wetter-than-average winter.

