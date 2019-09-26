PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) - A man and woman who told authorities they found their 4-year-old son motionless in a Southern California community pool have been arrested for investigation of murder.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says 27-year-old Jose Cuatro and 25-year-old Ursula Juarez were arrested Thursday.

They remained jailed Thursday on $1 million bail and it couldn’t immediately be determined if they had obtained an attorney.

Sheriff’s deputies were summoned to a community pool in Palmdale, California, on July 5 after the parents said they found 4-year-old Noah Cuatro motionless in the water. He died the next day at a hospital.

Noah’s parents came under investigation after hospital staff told authorities they found suspicious injuries indicating abuse on his body.

The couple were scheduled to appear in court Monday.

