LOS ANGELES (AP) - The parents of a missing Southern California infant have pleaded no contest to felony child abuse resulting in death.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Adam Manson and 33-year-old Kiana Williams entered pleas Thursday and admitted a special allegation of causing the death of 5½-month-old Jacsun.

Both were immediately sentenced to six years in prison.

Authorities say the two were doing drugs in a South Los Angeles motel room on Dec. 31, 2018, and later found Jacsun dead.

The baby’s body was put in a suitcase that was tossed into a dumpster.

The case was investigated by the Culver City Police Department, which unsuccessfully searched the huge El Sobrante Landfill in Riverside County where the remains are believed to be buried.

