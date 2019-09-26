The Pentagon is deploying about 200 U.S. “support personnel” to Saudi Arabia as well as several defensive systems, nearly two weeks after a powerful attack on oil facilities in the kingdom that both countries are blaming on Iran.

“This deployment will augment the kingdom’s air and missile defense of critical military and civilian infrastructure,” said Jonathan Hoffman, chief Pentagon spokesperson, in a statement Thursday.

The Defense Department said it will be deploying a Patriot Battery and four Sentinel radar systems to Saudi Arabia and has placed additional Patriot batteries and a transportable defense system intended to intercept incoming ballistic missiles on standby for possible shipment.

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford announced in an evening press conference Friday that a “moderate” number of U.S. troops would be deployed and will be focused on air and missile defense. President Trump has said he is displaying “strength” in his measured response so far to the attack on a key Middle East ally.

Mr. Esper said the U.S. is not seeking conflict with Iran, but “all indications are that Iran was responsible for the attacks” on Saudi Aramco oil facilities on Sept. 14.

The Pentagon Thursday called on other countries to “contribute assets in an international effort to reinforce Saudi Arabia’s defense.”

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have expressed opposition to engaging in a new military strike against Iran or its regional allies. Sen. Chris Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, told The Washington Times Wednesday “it would be an absolute disaster for the United States to engage in military strikes against Iran. Saudi Arabia is not the 51st state.”

“We do not have a defense agreement with them, and they have behaved generally in a manner that is completely reckless and irresponsible unbefitting of an American security guarantee,” he added.

