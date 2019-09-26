TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Prosecutors are laying out their case against a man and woman who they say helped carry out a murder-for-hire plot against a Florida State law professor.

The concurrent murder trials of Katherine Magbanua and Sigfredo Garcia began Thursday in Tallahassee.

The prosecution’s first witness, a neighbor, described how he discovered Dan Markel struggling for life after being shot in the head in his garage five years ago.

Lawyers for the defendants say their clients are pawns in the government’s inability to bring charges against Markel’s former in-laws, who prosecutors implicated in court Thursday.

A third person, Luis Rivera, is already serving a seven-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and is expected to testify against Magbanua and Sigfredo. Defense attorneys say Rivera’s facts can’t be trusted.

