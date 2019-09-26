Rudolph W. Giuliani has become a prime culprit to Democrats seeking President Trump’s impeachment, but Mr. Giuliani said Thursday he’s the hero of the murky Ukraine story.

“It is impossible that the whistleblower is a hero and I’m not,” Mr. Giuliani told The Atlantic. “And I will be the hero! These morons — when this is over, I will be the hero.”

Mr. Trump’s use of Mr. Giuliani, his personal attorney, for investigations in Ukraine has infuriated Democrats pushing impeachment. And a House hearing Thursday highlighted how much Mr. Trump relies on the former federal prosecutor to find answers in murky places.

Chairman Adam B. Schiff of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence said after the hearing on a whistleblower’s complaint against Mr. Trump, which alleges he pressured Ukraine to investigate Democratic frontrunner Joseph R. Biden and son Hunter, that he intends to probe Mr. Giuliani’s position as a quasi-official emissary to Ukraine.

“We want to know what role Rudy Giuliani had in all of this,” Mr. Schiff said.

Mr. Giuliani, ex-mayor of New York City, said of his role, “You should be happy for your country that I uncovered this.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.