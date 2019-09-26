The Senate on Thursday voted to confirm President Trump’s pick to lead the Army, Ryan McCarthy, on a voice vote.

Prior to his nomination, Mr. McCarthy served as the undersecretary for the Army since 2017, and was an executive at Lockheed Martin, managing the program integration of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, according to the Pentagon.

Shortly after Mr. McCarthy’s confirmation, Sen. James Inhofe, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he was “glad” the Senate voted in favor of the new Army leader.

“Mr. McCarthy has served capably as Acting Secretary of the Army for the past few months … and I am confident he will enable the Army to fulfill that role,” the Oklahoma Republican added.

The Army has been without a confirmed leader since July when former Secretary Mark Esper was promoted to secretary of defense by President Trump.

