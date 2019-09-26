The Senate on Thursday easily passed a stopgap bill that would fund the government through Nov. 21, averting an end-of-month shutdown while kicking tougher fights over President Trump’s desired U.S.-Mexico border wall down the road a few months.

The Senate voted 82-15 to pass the bill, after the Democrat-led House had passed it last week.

The legislation has gotten the “green light” from the White House, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The president has wavered on agreeing to sign spending bills in the past when they didn’t include enough wall funding to his liking, and a dispute over the wall helped trigger a 35-day government shutdown that stretched from December into January.

Before final passage, the Senate rejected an amendment from Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky that would have cut spending levels in the bill by 2%.

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday was also weighing five full-year 2020 spending bills that would fund programs dealing with the environment, foreign operations, commerce, justice, science, the legislative branch, and homeland security.

The homeland security bill includes $5 billion in additional money for the wall, which Democrats oppose.

But Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby said on Thursday if Democrats can’t work out a deal with the president on border security, Congress might ultimately have to pass a full-year “continuing resolution” that would essentially keep funding at its current levels through next September.

“That is not the outcome I am hoping for and, I trust, neither are my colleagues,” said Mr. Shelby, Alabama Republican.

He said it would be a “shame” to shortchange the military and other agencies, after lawmakers signed off on a two-year budget agreement over the summer that allows Congress to spending about $320 billion more than what had been allowed under law.

Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, the top Democrat on the panel, said he wished he could support the homeland security bill but that the additional wall money was a waste of taxpayer dollars and “bad for our country.”

“It is not about solving real problems, it is about fulfilling a campaign promise,” Mr. Leahy said.

He also objected to additional funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention beds, another thorny issue that will ultimately have to be worked out in House-Senate negotiations.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.