The Trump administration on Thursday began restricting senior Iranian government officials and their family members from entering the U.S. after months of escalating tension between the two countries.

“For years, Iranian officials and their family members have quietly taken advantage of America’s freedom and prosperity, including excellent educational, employment, entertainment and cultural opportunities in the United States,” said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement.

Mr. Pompeo said senior regime officials from Tehran will not be allowed to travel to the U.S. “while their people suffer,” citing human rights violations and its ongoing involvement in the Yemen crisis.

The move comes less than two weeks after the U.S. blamed Iran for an attack on key Saudi oil facilities. Iran has consistently denied involvement.

Washington has been ramping up its “maximum pressure campaign” on Tehran including enforcing strict economic sanctions after the U.S. pulled out of a 2015 nuclear agreement citing repeated violations by Iran.

“No longer will elites reap the benefits of a free society while the Iranian people suffer under the regime’s corruption and mismanagement,” Mr. Pompeo said.

Tehran complained that the U.S. government was slow to approve visas for top officials attending this week’s U.N. General Assembly in New York, as the host government is obliged to do. In the end, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was allowed to come to the U.S. and address the world body Wednesday.

