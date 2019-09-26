WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s repeated trashing of a Democratic impeachment inquiry has helped prompt a $13 million flood of campaign cash to bolster his reelection effort.

His campaign says that in the 24 hours that followed Pelosi’s Tuesday announcement of an impeachment inquiry, it raised $5 million from online donors.

A Republican National Committee official said he was also expected to raise $5 million for his campaign and the RNC from a Wednesday night fundraiser, followed by an additional $3 million from a Thursday morning breakfast.

Trump’s not the only one trying to cash in on the impeachment fervor, which stems from his efforts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential 2020 Democratic rival.

Biden, too, saw an uptick surge in donations last weekend.

