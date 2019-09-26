A defiant President Trump said Thursday he might go to court to fight House Democrats’ impeachment effort, saying their attempt to “tie up our country” shouldn’t be allowed.

“There should be a way of stopping it, maybe legally through the courts,” Mr. Trump told reporters upon arriving in Washington from New York. “But they’re going to tie up our country.”

He said while the new impeachment furor is engulfing Washington, “We can’t talk about gun regulation, we can talk about anything because frankly they [Democrats] are so tied up, they’re so screwed up, nothing gets done except when I do it.”

The president spoke to reporters just after the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence questioned acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire about a whistleblower’s complaint against the president that has become the basis for an impeachment inquiry.

“Another witch hunt, here we go again,” Mr. Trump said. “It’s [committee Chairman] Adam Schiff and his crew, making up stories and sitting there like pious, whatever you want to call them. It’s just a really a disgrace. It’s a terrible thing for our country.”

