YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Washington authorities have set bail at $25,000 for a man who tried to run a deputy off the road during a high-speed chase.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Wednesday that the 27-year-old man appeared in court Wednesday after he was arrested following a Sept. 17 car chase.

Yakima County prosecutors say a preliminary appearance was delayed because the man was initially booked on outstanding warrants and current allegations were not properly listed.

Authorities say a police officer called for help to pursue a car suspected in a vehicle theft earlier that night before it became stuck in a muddy corn field.

Authorities say two car passengers were arrested, and the driver who tried to run is charged with suspicion of eluding, assault and resisting arrest.

Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com

