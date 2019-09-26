A teacher at a Palm Beach County, Florida, middle school gave students a test that asked them to identify who fits this description: “45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot.”

The first four descriptors would seem enough to make it an easy question … but the fifth didn’t sit so well with some parents.

Cameron Cary, the father of a student at Watson B. Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens, posted on Twitter a photo his daughter took of the question, with President Trump being one of the four choices (the others being Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan).

“This was an actual question on my daughters middle school test today. Furious. Going to raise some hell,” he wrote earlier this week.

This was an actual question on my daughters middle school test today. Furious. Going to raise some hell with the principle. Indoctrination will not continue. (See word “idiot” at the end of our presidents multiple choice answer). Not having it! pic.twitter.com/GqA4kXk8T7 — Cam Cary (@CamCamcary) September 25, 2019

After the hell-raising had begun, a supporter sent him a further suggestion by test company Quizlet, from which teachers could develop questions, related to former President Barack Obama. Among the glowing or neutral descriptors were “first national health care (Affordable Care Act),” “US economy back on track,” “Won Nobel Peace Prize in 2009” and “focused foreign policy on terrorism.”

Part of the Quizlet study set… pic.twitter.com/p67YsSfdwK — Cam Cary (@CamCamcary) September 25, 2019

According to a report Thursday in the Orlando Sentinel, the Palm Beach County School District had started an investigation and in the meantime reassigned the teacher who gave the quiz.

The school’s principal also apologized to the parents in writing, the Sentinel reported.

“The question was inappropriate, and demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgment on the part of the teacher,” principal Phillip D’Amico wrote.

In a tweet Thursday, Mr. Cary, an outspoken supporter on Twitter of Mr. Trump, said he was satisfied with how things had progressed in recent days but warned of teachers and their unions indoctrinating children in public schools.

“So far the school has been responsive and cooperative. Teacher is reassigned while the investigation is under way. Several teachers have reached out to me with support as they are also tired of this. It’s systemic. Unfortunately they have to remain anonymous or face repercussions.”

