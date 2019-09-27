Americans are split on a Trump impeachment, but support has increased, according to new polling released after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced this week the House was formally opening an investigation into whether lawmakers should recommend articles of impeachment.

Forty-three percent of voters said Congress should begin impeachment proceedings to remove President Trump from office, while 43% said Congress should not, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll taken from Sept. 24-26. The survey of 1,640 registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

In a survey taken last weekend, 49% were opposed and 36% were in favor of impeachment.

And by a 49% to 46% margin, Americans said they approve of the House of Representatives’ formally starting an impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump, according to a separate NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll released on Thursday.

That survey of 864 adults was taken Wednesday night, after Mrs. Pelosi’s impeachment announcement on Tuesday, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.6 percentage points.

Democrats say the major tipping point in the debate was a whistleblower complaint that touched on a phone conversation Mr. Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July.

The complaint, made public Thursday, alleges that the president used his power to try to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a top political rival. Mr. Trump has denied the accusations.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.