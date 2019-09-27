An airline announced this week a new feature to help plan a more pleasant overseas trip: infant avoidance.

Japan Airlines unveiled the new tool allowing users to see where infants are sitting on the plane and allowing them to plan.

“Passengers traveling with children between eight days and two years old who select their seats on the JAL website will have a child icon displayed on their seats on the seat selection screen,” their website reads. “This lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there.”

Japan Airlines warned that not all infants on the plane may be viewable.

The baby map only shows kids whose tickets were bought through the airline’s website and will not be viewable if planes are changed.

Other airlines such as AirAsia X, Air New Zealand and Qantas have offered other measures to help avoid young children in the past few years, including quiet zones and bassinets that parents can use for their children.

