COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Colorado law enforcement has initiated an investigation after a handgun was found in the backpack of an elementary school student.

The Gazette reported Thursday that El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into how the first-grade child obtained the gun, which was loaded with a single round from a different firearm.

Authorities say the handgun was discovered and secured after the first-grader showed the single round to a Falcon Elementary staff member.

Falcon School District 49 officials say the gun was secured immediately, and the student was removed from class without disruption to school day operations.

A school statement says “the student told administrators he did not want to hurt anyone, and we do not believe the student intended to threaten, or harm, students or staff.”

