RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A former North Carolina GOP chairman will admit in court that he lied to federal agents conducting a bribery probe of a major political donor.

The federal court docket shows that Robin Hayes is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Oct. 2. A factual basis document prepared as part of the plea agreement and signed by Hayes‘ attorney acknowledges that Hayes knew he was making false statements to FBI agents.

The actual plea agreement is sealed, and the factual basis doesn’t specify which charges he’ll plead guilty to. He was initially charged with conspiracy, bribery and making false statements.

Prosecutors have accused Hayes of involvement in an insurance executive’s plan to funnel campaign contributions to the state’s top insurance regulator in exchange for special treatment.

