The House on Friday voted to overturn President Trump’s declaration of an emergency on the southern border and block him from diverting $3.6 billion in military construction money to go toward building a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The 236-174 vote followed Senate passage of the measure on Wednesday, but the numbers aren’t there in either chamber to override a presidential veto.

Congress held a similar vote earlier this year, but Mr. Trump issued a veto and it was sustained. His expected veto after the latest vote would be the sixth of his presidency.

On Friday, 11 Republicans and one independent joined with 224 Democrats to rebuke Mr. Trump — about in line with the 13 Republicans who voted for the resolution in February.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the vote was about “checks and balances.”

“The president’s decision to cancel $3.6 billion of military construction to pay for his wasteful wall makes America less safe,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

But Republicans said it was about scoring political points against the president.

“This has everything to do with politics,” said Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican. “It’s about this president and their opposition to a secure border.”

The Senate voted 54-41 for the resolution on Wednesday, with 11 Republicans voting in favor.

Mr. Trump declared an emergency on the southern border in February after Congress gave him only $1.375 billion in wall money for 2019. The administration had outlined nearly $7 billion in total funds from other accounts they could tap to use for the wall.

The latest votes came after the Defense Department this month outlined more than 100 projects around the world that could be slowed or halted because of the diverted funds.

