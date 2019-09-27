Former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh on Friday said President Trump is giving the U.S. the “middle finger” by allegedly soliciting foreign help in an election so soon after Russia’s interference in the 2016 campaign.



“If there’s one issue that has been eating at this country for the last three years, it’s foreign interference in our election,” Mr. Walsh, who is challenging Mr. Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, said on CNN. “Here’s the president of the United States just a couple months ago on this call — it’s quite literally like he’s giving his middle finger to the American people.”



“‘I don’t care about that — I’m going to ask another government to interfere in our 2020 election — I dare you to come get me,’” he said, imitating a would-be Trump. “He’s giving the country the middle finger, and Republicans better understand that.”



House Democrats announced this week they would formally open an impeachment inquiry in the wake of a whistleblower report that accused Mr. Trump of trying to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a leading contender for Democrats’ 2020 presidential nomination.



Mr. Walsh insisted that Mr. Trump’s supporters are tired of the seemingly constant controversies surrounding the president.



“They’re just tired with it,” he said. “I actually think his voters are going to move before congressional Republicans will. It’ll take some time.”



Still, Mr. Trump has retained rock-solid support within the GOP, scoring an 85% approval rating among Republicans in a Quinnipiac University poll released this week.



Mr. Trump also won 80% support in a hypothetical primary matchup against Mr. Walsh, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Rep. Mark Sanford.





The survey was conducted before House Democrats announced they were formalizing their impeachment investigation. The three candidates, who Mr. Trump has nicknamed the “Three Stooges,” were all at 2%.The survey was conducted before House Democrats announced they were formalizing their impeachment investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.