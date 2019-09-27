Kurt Volker stepped down Friday as U.S. special envoy for Ukraine, three sources told CNN.

The State Department has not return messages seeking comment and CNN has not named the sources, the network reported.

“The State Press, the school paper of Arizona State University, first reported Volker’s resignation,” CNN said.

Mr. Volker was mentioned in a whistleblower report Thursday that claims President Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Mr. Trump’s political rival, Democratic presidential front-runner Joseph R. Biden, and his son Hunter and then covered up the conversation.

Mr. Trump released the transcript of the conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week, a day before the whistleblower report became public.

