CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - A 30-year-old man who authorities say caused a fatal high-speed collision as he fled from police in his pickup truck in northern New York has been charged with manslaughter.

Skyler Crouse, of Akwesasne, a Mohawk territory on the New York-Canada border, was charged Thursday evening.

Police say 38-year-old Joseph Turcotte, of Brant Lake, died at the scene when his pickup was slammed from behind on an Adirondack Northway exit ramp by Crouse’s vehicle Thursday morning.

The Posts-Star reports that state police and Warren County sheriff’s officers chased Crouse for more than 25 miles on the highway after he was clocked going 90 mph through a construction zone.

Crouse had no comment as he was led out of court. His attorney, Marcy Flores, said she had no comment on the case.

