Three House committees on Friday subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, demanding documents related to President Trump’s phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

The chairmen of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees sent a letter to Mr. Pompeo demanding the materials.

“The subpoenaed documents shall be part of the impeachment inquiry and shared among the committees,” the chairmen wrote. “Your failure or refusal to comply with the subpoena shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry.”

