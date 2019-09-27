NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey’s attorney general is ordering two counties to end cooperation agreements with federal immigration authorities.

Gurbir Grewal’s (GRAY’-wall) announcement Friday came a day after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested more than 50 people in New Jersey.

A directive this year limits law enforcement’s cooperation with ICE. But sheriff’s departments in Cape May and Monmouth counties have separate agreements to perform some immigration functions.

Critics of New Jersey’s directive say it makes it easier for violent criminals to be released from custody before they can be handed over to immigration authorities.

Grewal said Friday the directive allows local authorities to identify dangerous individuals with enough time for ICE to detain them.

Cape May County’s sheriff didn’t immediately respond to an email Friday. Monmouth County’s sheriff couldn’t immediately be reached.

