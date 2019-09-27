WELCH, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia State Police say human remains have been found in McDowell County.

Police Sgt. C.K. McKenzie told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that the remains were discovered Tuesday in the Skygusty area and are not connected to three other sets of remains found in the region since June.

First Sgt. J.K. Cooper said police received information that led them to the buried remains, which have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Officials say the remains of 34-year-old Amanda Presutti were found on June 20 and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The remains of 46-year-old Billy Joe Baker were found on June 7 and police say his death doesn’t appear suspicious.

Officials are still trying to identify remains found on June 17.

