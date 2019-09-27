Moscow could ban the import and sale of new gender-neutral toy dolls under a proposal mentioned Friday by a controversial member of the lower house of the Russian legislature.

Vitaly Milonov, a member of the State Duma, said in an interview that he plans to ask the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry to outlaw the new dolls unveiled by toy manufacturer Mattel this week.

“They must be officially banned from import as freak dolls,” Mr. Milonov told the Moskva News Agency, as translated by The Moscow Times. “These dolls are the manifestation of an intolerant attitude toward people with genetic deformities, because a doll without gender is a person without gender — a sick person.”

Mattel on Wednesday announced details about the gender-neutral dolls, which are being sold by the California-based company as part of its new “Creatable World” toy line.

The dolls are “designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in,” according to the company.

The remarks by Mr. Milonov, a member of the ruling United Russia party, were not terribly out of character, The Times noted. He is credited with crafting Russia’s infamous ban against so-called “gay propaganda,” and he has previously been reprimanded by the State Duma ethics committee for making bigoted comments.

Mattel had no immediate comment.

