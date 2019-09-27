President Trump’s reelection campaign went on the offensive Friday against former Vice President Joseph R. Biden with a new $10 million television and digital ad accusing him of corrupt dealings with Ukraine while in office.

The ad, entitled “Biden Corruption,” will start airing on national cable outlets and digital platforms on Sunday and will run for a week. It is funded with $8 million from the Trump campaign and $2 million from the Republican National Committee.

It also comes on the heels of House Democrats announcing a formal impeachment inquiry of Mr. Trump for his own actions involving Ukraine.

“Democrats want to deny Americans the opportunity to vote to re-elect President Trump and people need to know the facts,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “This is a Joe Biden scandal and the Democrats are trying to use it to steal the election.”

The campaign ad highlights Mr. Biden’s efforts as vice president in 2016 to have Ukraine fire its top prosecutor, whose office was investigating a natural gas company that paid Hunter Biden $3 million.

“Joe Biden promised Ukraine $1 billion if they fired the prosecutor investigating his son’s company,” a narrator says in the ad. “But when President Trump asks Ukraine to investigate corruption, the Democrats want to impeach him.”

The ad says Democrats are using impeachment to invalidate the 2016 election.

“They lost the election. Now, they want to steal this one. Don’t let them,” the narrator says.

House Democrats moved to impeach Mr. Trump this week after a transcript of a July 25 phone call showed that he asked Ukraine’s leader to investigate the Bidens. Democrats say Mr. Trump was withholding military aid to Ukraine in a quid pro quo, a charge which the president denies.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.