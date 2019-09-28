Former Vice President Al Gore edged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a high-profile climate award, although it’s unlikely to earn a place on his mantel.

Mr. Gore was announced Friday as the winner of the top Climate Hypocrite Award, a tongue-in-cheek “honor” presented by Sen. Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma Republican, aimed at recognizing what he described as climate-change leaders who fail to walk the talk.

“Climate alarmists are eager to tell Americans that they need to take radical action, including going vegan, ending air travel, not having children and eliminating fossil fuels and nuclear energy, but they aren’t willing to back up their data or take the actions they prescribe to everyone else,” he said in a press release.

Sen. Inhofe’s Top 5 Winners of ‘Climate Hypocrite Awards’ Announced – #5: Mann #4: Obama #3: Climate summit Attendees #2: AOC #1: Al Gore https://t.co/cjJKgqFfRT — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) September 27, 2019

Mr. Inhofe, who famously tossed a snowball on the Senate floor in 2015 in a dig at global-warming alarm, gave out five awards, one for each day of Global Climate Week, culminating in Friday’s “grand prize” to Mr. Gore.

“Last, but certainly not least, Gore has earned the grand prize of America’s greatest climate hypocrite,” Mr. Inhofe said in a press release. “Whether it’s Gore’s chartered jets around the country or the fact his home uses up to 34 times more energy than the average American household, he’s never wavered in his calls for everyone else to, ‘…make [environmental] changes in their own lives.’”

Mr. Gore, who had no public comment on the jab, has been criticized for the energy demands of his 10,070-square-foot Nashville mansion, which in September 2016 burned through 34 times more electricity than the national monthly average, according to the National Center for Public Policy Research.

The Democratic climate standard-bearer’s house does have 33 solar panels, but they produce only 5.7% of the annual energy used at the home, which includes a heated pool and security gate, the center said.

Coming in second was Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, sponsor of the Green New Deal resolution, who was dinged by the New York Post for her airplane and car travel, despite her calls for replacing combustion-vehicle engines with mass transit and electric vehicles.

“Her radical Green New Deal would put countless Americans out of work – it would end America as we know it – but AOC doesn’t think twice about living lavishly in her luxury apartment building, taking a car one mile to work, and believing her $174,000 taxpayer-funded salary should be higher,” said Mr. Inhofe.

Her 2018 House campaign listed 1,049 transactions on apps like Lyft and Uber, and spent nearly $30,000 on rideshares, vans and rentals, versus $8,335 on MetroCards, “even though her Queens HQ was a one-minute walk to the 7 train,” the Post reported.

The New York Democrat was defiant, tweeting in March that she also takes airplanes and uses air conditioning, and that “[l]iving in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future.”

The senator also gave awards to “Climate Conference Attendees,” the Obamas, and Penn State climatologist Michael E. Mann, who swung back with a series of tweets by accusing Mr. Inhofe of promoting a false narrative at the behest of the oil-and-gas industry and calling him a “shameless liar.”

“Understand what @JimInhofe & other fossil fuel industry tools are doing. They know their claims are false,” Mr. Mann tweeted. “They’re simply trying to create an echo-chamber of ‘alternative facts’ promoted by their base & built on lies. Our children & grandchildren are the victims. It is pure evil.”

Mr. Inhofe, who has argued that catastrophic global warming is a “hoax,” said he wanted to serve up “a dose of reality” during Climate Week, which began Monday with the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City.

