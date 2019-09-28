RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Police say 54-year-old man was killed after being shot in the leg in a Racine neighborhood.

The Journal Sentinel reports police responded to report of shots fired about 8:20 p.m. Friday and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say he was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. The shooting occurred in a central city neighborhood just blocks from the police department.

Police say a person of interest was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

