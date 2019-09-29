PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia police officer has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and other offenses.

Bail has been set at $1 million for Officer Novice Sloan.

The 28-year-old was arrested Friday and is charged with sexual assault, indecent assault and simple assault.

Authorities said the alleged assault occurred on Aug. 8 but didn’t provide additional details.

Sloan is assigned to the 17th police district in South Philadelphia.

In a statement, District Attorney Larry Krasner called the charges “incredibly serious.”

It wasn’t immediately known if Sloan had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

