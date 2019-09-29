We’ve heard a lot about impeachment lately, and a lot about the often puzzling factions seeking to impeach President Trump through intricate legal and political maneuvers. Now comes a renewed interest in the “Deep State” — the idea that a shadow government is in place to counter Mr. Trump’s every move and neutralize his positive accomplishments.

Indeed, White House senior adviser Stephen Miller told Fox News that the whistleblower in the Ukraine matter is a “deep state operative.”

Earlier, The New Yorker claimed that “the whistle-blower complaint is democracy at work, not the deep state.” CNN framed the match as “the whistleblower vs. Trump’s deep state,” while The Atlantic offered an overview of “the not-so deep state.”

The deep state was a factor even before President Trump took the presidential oath on Jan. 20, 2017. Consider that veteran political commentator Bill Moyers suggested that Hillary Clinton offer her own inaugural address at that pivotal time, advising Democrats to “prepare by joining together as a movement and creating the constituency of what will be, in effect, a shadow government.”

On Inauguration Day itself, GQ magazine advised,”Barack Obama is preparing for his third term.”

Now comes a new Economist/YouGov survey which asks this question: “Do you think the ‘deep state’ is working to overthrow President Trump?”

The findings: 35% of Americans says yes. That includes 69% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 15% of Democrats. Another 34% are “unsure” if the deep state is at work; 17% of Republicans, 42% of independents and 38% of Democrats agree. The survey revels that 31% say the deep state is not at work, including 14% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 47% of Democrats.

POLL NUMBERS STILL WITH TRUMP

The Trump impeachment investigation/inquiry/media joyride is complicated. There are some telling new poll numbers though.

“Voter still see President Trump’s reelection as a surer shot than impeachment,” says a new Rasmussen Reports survey which finds that a near majority — 46% of all voters — think it’s more likely that Mr. Trump will be reelected in 2020 than defeated by the Democratic nominee or impeached; 80% of Republicans, 43% of independents and a surprising 19% of Democrats agree.

Only 28% see a win by the Democrats’ candidate as more likely, down from 33% two months ago. The survey of 1,000 Likely U.S. voters was conducted on September 25-26.

ANOTHER IMPEACHMENT WARNING FOR DEMOCRATS

New York Times columnist David Brooks has this to say about the possible impeachment of President Trump.

“This political brawl will leave Trump victorious. This is completely elitist. We’re in the middle of an election campaign. If Democrats proceed with the impeachment process, it will happen amid candidate debates, primaries and caucuses. Elections give millions and millions of Americans a voice in selecting the president. This process gives 100 mostly millionaire senators a voice in selecting the president,” Mr. Brooks writes.

“Impeachment is no longer a rare and grave crisis in American life; it’s becoming a device parties use when the House and the presidency are in the hands of different parties. Democratic House members have already introduced impeachment articles against Trump on at least four occasions. It’s just another partisan thing,” Mr. Brooks notes.

HUNTING AND FISHING, TRUMP STYLE

“Since our nation’s earliest days, hunting and fishing have remained enduring pastimes that are inextricably linked to the American experience. Today, hunters and anglers of all ages carry on these traditions in the spirit of rugged individualism to provide for their families and to show the next generation of Americans the splendor of the great outdoors. On National Hunting and Fishing Day, we celebrate their stewardship of the natural world, their contributions to our thriving economy, and America’s abundant natural resources and beauty.”

So says President Trump, in his official proclamation recognizing National Hunting and Fishing Day, which was Saturday, that honors 46 million U.S. hunters and anglers, who spend $70 billion a year on equipment and other expenses.

HOLA SENOR PRESIDENTE

Pervious analysis has suggested that conservative values have considerable appeal for Hispanic voters, many of whom embrace faith and are pro-life. There’s more data, though.

“A Census Bureau report released this month reiterates what we already know, which is that Hispanics have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the economy under President Trump. Both the president and Republicans in Congress should leverage this critical Hispanic economic success to maximize their chances of winning” writes Daniel Ortiz, president of the Job Creators network, in an essay in The Hill.

Hispanic median income reached a record high in 2018. The poverty rate for Hispanics fell to a record low of 17.6%. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that Hispanic wages grew by 3.3% over the last year, unemployment rate is at a record low 4.2%, Mr. Ortiz notes. The economy is the most important issue to the demographic, says Mr. Ortiz.

“Hispanics are the most religious demographic in the country, with about five in six Hispanics identifying as Christian. That means Democratic support of late term abortions and progressive gender theories will turn off at least some potential Hispanic voters in the election,” says Mr. Ortiz, who advises the GOP to court this voting bloc.

POLL DU JOUR

• 48% of U.S. adults have a favorable opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court; 71% of Republicans, 42% of independents and 40% of Democrats agree.

• 36% overall say the “political viewpoint” of the court is conservative; 27% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 53% of Democrats agree.

• 29% say it is moderate; 41% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 22% are unsure; 14% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

• 13% say the court is liberal; 18% of Republicans, 13% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 22-24.

