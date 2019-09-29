A CBS poll published Sunday shows that the majority of Americans support an impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his communications with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The survey results showed 55% of the American public said an inquiry into Mr. Trump’s actions were justified, while 45% were opposed, CBS News reported.

The divide was largely split between Republicans and Democrats, but the numbers indicate Independents are hesitant on impeaching the president.

Among Independents who were surveyed, 49% support the impeachment inquiry while 51% oppose.

The poll comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially launched an impeachment inquiry into the president after a whistleblower complaint led to the publication of the transcript of a July phone call with the Ukrainian president.

House Democrats assert the president was pressuring a foreign government to investigate his political rival, Joseph R. Biden, while withholding more than $300 million in financial assistance to the country.

Republicans, though, defend Mr. Trump, saying the transcript shows there was no quid pro quo.

The survey questioned 2,059 U.S. residents from Sept. 26-27. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

