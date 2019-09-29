BOSTON (AP) - A man has died after police say he fired at officers from inside a building in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston.

Police said the incident occurred early Sunday morning after they were called to the building on Wyman Street in response to a domestic violence report.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said officers saw the man standing outside the building. The man ran inside the house and shot at police.

About 15 to 20 people were evacuated from the home and a perimeter set up. Police negotiators tried to talk with the man.

Gross said the man smashed a front window and brandished the weapon. An officer shot in the direction of the man.

The unidentified man was later found dead from a gunshot wound in the home.

