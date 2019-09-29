Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller said Sunday that President Trump is a whistleblower who is exposing dealings between Ukraine and the Obama administration.

Mr. Miller told Fox News that the whistleblower who accused Mr. Trump of pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is “a deep state operative.”

He said the whistleblower, whose complaint led House Democrats to announce a formal impeachment inquiry last week, is part of a group of unelected bureaucrats who have been leaking information about Mr. Trump in an attempt to take him down.

“Do you want a democracy in this country or a deep state?” Mr. Miller said. “The president of the United States is a whistleblower.”

Republicans have claimed that Mr. Biden tried to stop an investigation into his son and a Ukrainian energy company, which paid his son Hunter Biden $50,000 a month, by demanding a Ukrainian prosecutor be fired in exchange for financial assistance.

Mr. Miller said it’s the president who is exposing the corruption between Ukraine and the Obama administration.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.