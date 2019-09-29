President Trump said Sunday night that he has a right “to meet my accuser,” the anonymous government whistleblower whose complaint against him had led to an impeachment inquiry, and also wants to know the identities of the White House employees who fed information to the whistleblower.

“Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called ‘Whistleblower,’ represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president said, “I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the ‘Whistleblower.’ Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences!”

The whistleblower, reportedly a CIA officer, filed a complaint in August accusing Mr. Trump of pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 phone call to investigate Democratic frontrunner Joseph R. Biden and his son, Hunter. Congressional Democrats say Mr. Trump was threatening to withhold military aid to Ukraine, a charge the president denies.

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that his panel has reached an agreement with the whistleblower’s lawyers for the unnamed person to testify to the committee behind closed doors.

“We will get the unfiltered testimony of that whistleblower,” he said.

The California Democrat also said his committee is “taking all the precautions we can to make sure that we do so — we allow that testimony to go forward in a way that protects the whistleblower’s identity, because as you can imagine, when the president is showing threats like, ‘We ought to treat these people who expose my wrongdoing as we used to treat traitors and spies,’ and we used to execute traitors and spies. You can imagine the security concerns here.”

The whistleblower said in the complaint that he relied on information provided by numerous other White House employees who also were not identified.

The administration released a transcript of the call last week after initially refusing to turn over any details to Congress.

Mr. Trump also went after Mr. Schiff Sunday night for his made-up summary of Mr. Trump’s phone call. The California Democrat later said it was a “parody” of the call.

“Schiff made up what I actually said by lying to Congress,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason.”

The president said “radical” Democrats “are doing great harm” to the country.

“They are lying & cheating like never before in our Country’s history in order to destabilize the United States of America & it’s upcoming 2020 Election,” he tweeted. “They & the Fake News Media are Dangerous & Bad!”

