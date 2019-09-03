GRAND MOUND, Wash. (AP) - A man has been shot and killed and a person has been detained near a McDonald’s restaurant south of Olympia.
The Olympian reports deputies responded Tuesday evening to the shooting in Grand Mound and found a man dead in the parking lot.
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ray Brady says the victim is a man in his 40s.
Brady says the two men got into an argument in the parking lot and the suspect pulled out a gun.
Brady says it was unclear what the argument was about.
___
Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.