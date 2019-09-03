By - Associated Press - Tuesday, September 3, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two people have been shot and wounded on Interstate 70.

KOMU-TV reports that the shooting happened Monday night when someone opened fire on the interstate. Columbia police say it appears that the shooter knew the victims. Their injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting temporarily blocked eastbound traffic.

___

Information from: KOMU-TV, http://www.komu.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide