COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two people have been shot and wounded on Interstate 70.
KOMU-TV reports that the shooting happened Monday night when someone opened fire on the interstate. Columbia police say it appears that the shooter knew the victims. Their injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.
The shooting temporarily blocked eastbound traffic.
Information from: KOMU-TV, http://www.komu.com
