New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is accused of logging only seven hours of his mayoral duties in the month that he entered the 2020 Democratic presidential race, according to the New York Post.

The mayor reportedly showed up to City Hall six times during the month of May, where he took part in “in two meetings, four events and five phone calls, one of which was his weekly appearance on WNYC radio,” the Post said.

These 11 appointments were of 50 meetings Mr. de Blasio allegedly had on his May 2018 calendar along with an additional 152 city events.

“If he’s trying to show New Yorkers that he’s over doing the job, he’s doing a good job of it,” a former aide said of the mayor’s absence, the Post reported.

The New York Democrat has since had 66 calls or meeting while he was “en route” — which means either being driven in the city or campaigning.

Mr. de Blasio entered the 2020 presidential field on May 16 with an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” which multiple groups including a police advocacy group and Black Lives Matter protested.

Since then, the mayor has struggled to break out in the crowded Democratic presidential field. He’s consistently polled at 0 to 1% and failed to qualify for the September debate in Houston.

Mr. de Blasio’s spokesperson Freddi Goldstein dismissed his absence, telling the Post: “Whether at City Hall, Gracie Mansion or on the road, the mayor consistently delivers for 8.6 million New Yorkers.”

