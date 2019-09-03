The family of a British 19-year-old who lost his eyesight and hearing after living for years on a diet consisting of processed food is speaking out.

The mother of the Bristol teenage anonymously spoke about how her son suffered from nutritional optic neuropathy — where optic nerve fibers have been damaged beyond repair — after being a picky eater for years, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.

“The first we knew about it was when he began coming home from primary school with his packed lunch untouched,” she said. “I would make him nice sandwiches — and put an apple or other fruit in — and he wouldn’t eat any of it. His teachers became concerned, too.

“You hear about junk food and obesity all the time — but he was as thin as a rake,” she added.

The mother told the Guardian the teenager suffered from the eating disorder AFRID (Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder), which causes people to have aversions to certain textures, smells and tastes of food.

She said at the age of 7, he began to avoid fruits and vegetables and stuck to eating processed snacks, meats, french fries and white bread.

The mother said they only realized there was a problem when he began losing his hearing and eyesight at age 14, and was diagnosed with B12 deficiency.

“His sight went downhill very fast — to the point where he is now legally blind,” she said. “We couldn’t believe it when we were told what had happened. We are told the damage is irreversible. It’s been a nightmare.”

The mother said that, despite the consequences he’s received, the teenager still can’t eat fruit and stopped drinking fruit smoothies they were attempting to add.

The now 19-year-old has allowed the Annals of Internal Medicine to publicize his case to raise awareness of a poor diet’s consequences.

While it’s widely known that junk food can increase the risk of obesity, cardiovascular problems and cancer, studies have shown it can also severely damage the body’s nervous system as well.

