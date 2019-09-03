Labor Day has come and gone, and now it’s time for the fall work week to begin. There are compensations.

Many of Washington’s restaurants offer food and drink specials during happy hour in the late afternoon/early evening. Here are a few options:

At The Oval Room (800 Connecticut Ave. NW) from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, rail cocktails are $8, select wines by the glass are $7, craft beers are $5 and savory bites range from $3 to $16.

Olivia (800 F St. NW) offers a bar/lounge area reminiscent of a speakeasy in Casablanca. From 4 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, select wines by the glass, specialty cocktails, house-mixed drinks and draft beer are 20% off.

Ambar (523 Eighth St. SE) and Ambar Clarendon (2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington) offer a special happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the bar, with everything on the Balkan happy hour menu priced at $5 per item.

Georgetown’s High Street Cafe (1303 Wisconsin Ave. NW) offers happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 p.m. to midnight Thursday to Saturday.

In Adams Morgan, Mintwood Place’s (1813 Columbia Rd. NW) happy hour is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

MXDC Cocina Mexicana (600 14th St. NW) offers from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday (with drinks only from 10 p.m. to closing) select red, white and sparkling wines by the glass priced at $6 each, as well as a $6 Margarita de Casa and $7 Mexican appetizers.

The restaurant has added to its fall menu a two-course shabu-shabu for two priced at $65 per couple, beginning on Oct. 1. A Japanese hot pot dish of thinly sliced meat and vegetables cooked in broth and served with dipping sauces, shabu-shabu derives its name from the sound emitted when the ingredients are stirred in the cooking pot.

The menu begins with thinly sliced pieces of rib-eye steak, watercress and sautéed shiitake mushrooms cooked in a simmering dashi broth and served with warm corn tortillas, red onion, cilantro and a hoisin-mole sauce. (Dashi is made of water, dried kelp and bonito fish flakes.) The second course consists of angel hair pasta, carrots, potatoes, zucchini and pulled short ribs, cooked piece-by-piece by the diner at the table in the hot dashi.

City Tap House Penn Quarter (901 Ninth St. NW) and City Tap House Dupont (1250 Connecticut Ave. NW) will be ready for the kickoff of the NFL season on Thursday. Specials include $5 Bud Lights and $10 nachos during all Thursday, Sunday and Monday NFL games, whistle to whistle.

DC Beer Week runs from Sunday through Sept. 15. Join City Tap House Penn Quarter for an “Atlas Satellite Tap Room” popup featuring an Atlas Brew Works tap takeover with core, seasonal and limited release beers. On Friday, Sept. 13, the restaurant features “Lucky Food Specials.”

Gina Chersevani of Buffalo & Bergen and Suburbia will host a D.C. Beer Week event at Suburbia at Union Market (1309 Fifth St. NE) from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Unlimited tastings presented by local area breweries and cideries, and live music will be available for $55.

Ashok Bajaj is replacing Bibiana Osteria-Enoteca (1100 New York Ave. NW) with Modena. Modena will open Sept. 9 with a new menu created by recently appointed Executive Chef John Melfi, showcasing Italian-influenced seasonal cuisine driven by sustainable, locally sourced ingredients.

From Sept. 24 to 29, Morton’s The Steakhouse (1050 Connecticut Ave. NW; 7400 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda; 11956 Market St., Reston) offers a “Fall Into Flavor” menu of three courses of hearty seasonal dishes for $36. The menu includes lobster bisque, chicken piccata, honey-balsamic glazed salmon and chocolate espresso mousse.

Silver Diner at RIO (9811 Washingtonian Blvd., Gaithersburg), the 16th restaurant in the Silver Diner portfolio, has just opened. Silver Diner is celebrating its 30th year since the launch of its first restaurant.

Another recent opening is Randy’s Prime Seafood & Steaks (8051 Leesburg Pike, Vienna), focusing on contemporary American fare. The restaurant is decorated with five portraits by John Gable of owner Randy Norton’s favorite celebrities.

Legal Sea Foods (704 Seventh St. NW; 320 23rd St. South, Crystal City, Arlington) celebrates all things oyster during its 11th annual Oyster Festival, from Sept. 12 to Oct. 9. Legal Sea Foods’ happy hour runs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at the bar, with half-priced clams and oysters, and $7 bites.

Live music will accompany diners on the patio at Taberna del Alabardero (1776 I St. NW) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Every Saturday in September, the restaurant offers a brunch buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., priced at $35 per person. A paella and buffet workshop will take place at noon Sept. 21, priced at $55. (Sept. 20 is World Paella Day.)

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.