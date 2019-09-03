KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who showed up at a Kansas City hospital with a fatal gunshot wound as a homicide.
Police Sgt. Jacob Becchina says officers were responding to a report of gunfire late Monday when a wounded man arrived at a hospital. The Kansas City Star reports that he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Suspect information was not available.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
