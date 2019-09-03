After having called for a public list of Trump supporters they would refuse to work with, two “Will & Grace” stars said Tuesday they oppose blacklists.

Eric McCormack posted on Instagram that his call last week for publicizing a list of donors to a California fundraiser for President Trump “has been misinterpreted in a very upsetting way.”

“I absolutely do not support blacklists or discrimination of any kid, as anyone who knows me would attest. I’d simply like to understand where Trump’s major donations are coming from, which is a matter of public record. I am holding myself responsible for making educated and informed decisions that I can morally and ethically stand by and to do that, transparency is essential,” he wrote.

Co-star Debra Messing retweeted the statement and added “I couldn’t have said it better.”

But “transparency” was not what Mr. McCormack had said over the weekend was his motive for wanting to see the donors list. Then he said it was “so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with.”

Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx. https://t.co/7W3xPG3bI2 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) August 30, 2019

Earlier on Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg had ripped the pair on “The View,” accusing them of replicating the Hollywood blacklists of the McCarthy era.

