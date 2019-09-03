SMYRNA, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police have charged two suspects they say shot at a vehicle during a road rage incident then led authorities on a chase.

The Delaware News Journal reports 24-year-old Sean Speed and 43-year old Jeffery Peer were arrested Sunday on a total of nine charges, including reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

A police release says witnesses told officers an unknown woman drove into their driveway and was followed by another car with several men inside.

The residents asked the cars to leave but they later returned. That’s when police say one of the men shot at the other vehicle.

State police chased the suspects when they refused to pull over.

No injuries were reported.

