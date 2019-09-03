President Trump informed Congress on Tuesday that he will trigger his emergency powers to divert $3.6 billion in money away from the Pentagon’s facilities budget and instead use it to build more of his border wall, seeking to make as much progress as possible before next year’s election.

Mr. Trump had signed the emergency declaration earlier this year, and the administration had already tapped more than $2 billion in other Pentagon money, but had been somewhat coy about whether it would siphon off the $3.6 billion in military construction money.

Members of Congress said Tuesday that the administration notified them it was following through — and they were not happy about it.

“This isn’t just an attempt to shift funding, it’s a bid to shift power away from Congress to the president,” said Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Sen. Charles E. Schumer, Senate Democrats’ leader, said Mr. Trump was stealing money from military construction projects across the country, delaying upgrades the troops need in their facilities to pay for the controversial border wall.

“It is a slap in the face to the members of the Armed Forces who serve our country that President Trump is willing to cannibalize already allocated military funding to boost his own ego and for a wall he promised Mexico would pay to build,” Mr. Schumer said.

Democrats pleaded with the courts to step in and stop the president.

But the Supreme Court over the summer actually ruled the other way, clearing the way for the president to spend the earlier $2 billion, even as legal challenges develop in the lower courts.

The Trump administration says it’s not canceling the military construction projects, and indeed says they may not even be delayed — as long as Congress rushes new money to backfill what the president has siphoned away.

The administration requested those replacement funds in its 2020 budget.

But Congressional Democrats, who now control the House and have leverage in the spending process, have signaled skepticism of that plan, saying they don’t want to reward the president’s aggressive approach to his border wall.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, has reportedly grown more aggressive in his demands that the border wall be sped up, looking to have an accomplishment he can tout as he runs for re-election next year.

In 2015 and 2016, then-candidate Trump vowed a concrete wall along the 1,954-mile southern border, and insisted he would make the Mexico “pay for it.” Each time Mexican officials complained of the symbolism of the wall, he vowed to build it even higher.

Now in office, Mr. Trump regularly touts the pace of construction, which to date has replaced outdated fencing along large sections of the border, but hasn’t fenced off any new mileage yet.

“The Wall is going up very fast despite total Obstruction by Democrats in Congress, and elsewhere!” Mr. Trump tweeted last week, after The Washington Post reported he was waning on his belief in the worth of the barrier.

Where Mr. Trump has failed, by most measures, is to get Mexico to pony up for the cost.

Instead, it’s been U.S. taxpayers who’ve been asked to foot the bill, and Mr. Trump has had to scale down his vision of a concrete edifice.

For fiscal year 2018 Mr. Trump requested $1.6 billion but got about $1.3 billion, with restrictions imposed by Congress denying him the ability to use the money for any of his own wall designs. He had to build with designs that existed before 2017.

For 2019, Mr. Trump initially requested $1.6 billion, then came back with a $5 billion request. Congress was poised to approve $1.6 billion, but the president at the last minute rejected that deal, sending the government into a record-long partial shut down.

Eventually the president caved, agreeing to a bill that included $1.375 billion — but he immediately announce he was triggering emergency powers allowing him to spend nearly $7 billion more, siphoning money from a Treasury Department forfeiture fund, a Pentagon drug interdiction account and the military construction money.

The Defense Department had previously announced it would use the $2 billion in drug money to build border barriers, but had told Congress no final decision had been made on the $3.6 billion portion from military construction.

Democrat-led states, immigration activists and environmental groups sued to try to block the transfers, arguing Mr. Trump was overstepping his powers and encroaching on Congress’s power of the purse. They said under the Constitution, every cent must be explicitly approved by Congress.

The administration argues it’s the other way — Congress gave the president some powers to transfer money, and unless lawmakers explicitly forbade him using it for the wall, he can do so.

A federal district court in California sided with the Trump critics, halting the spending. That was affirmed by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. But the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, erased the blockade, saying the administration can spend the money while the case is further argued.

