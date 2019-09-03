President Trump informed Congress on Tuesday that he will trigger his emergency powers to divert $3.6 billion in money away from the Pentagon’s facilities budget and instead use it to build more of his border wall, seeking to make as much progress as possible before next year’s election.

Mr. Trump had signed the emergency declaration earlier this year, and the administration had already tapped more than $2 billion in other Pentagon money, but had been somewhat coy about whether it would siphon off the $3.6 billion in military construction money.

Members of Congress said Tuesday that the administration notified them it was following through — and they were not happy about it.

“This isn’t just an attempt to shift funding, it’s a bid to shift power away from Congress to the president,” said Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Sen. Charles E. Schumer, Senate Democrats’ leader, said Mr. Trump was stealing money from military construction projects across the country, delaying upgrades the troops need in their facilities to pay for the controversial border wall.

“It is a slap in the face to the members of the Armed Forces who serve our country that President Trump is willing to cannibalize already allocated military funding to boost his own ego and for a wall he promised Mexico would pay to build,” Mr. Schumer said.

Democrats pleaded with the courts to step in and stop the president.

But the Supreme Court over the summer actually ruled the other way, clearing the way for the president to spend the earlier $2 billion, even as legal challenges develop in the lower courts.

