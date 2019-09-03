Facebook announced Tuesday the company is ending its automatic photograph-tagging feature which uses facial recognition technology.

The feature would automatically suggest tagging certain friends in photographs, but now users will be able to “opt in” to the practice.

Srinivas Narayanan, who leads research on artificial intelligence for the company, said in a blog post that Facebook users would begin to get notifications about the social media giant’s use of facial recognition technology Tuesday.

“The tag suggestions setting, which only controls whether we can suggest that your friends tag you in photos or videos using face recognition will no longer be available,” Mr. Narayanan wrote.

“We’ve continued to engage with privacy experts, academics, regulators and people on Facebook about how we use face recognition and the options you have to control it,” he added.

The announcement comes after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this month allowed a class-action lawsuit to proceed against Facebook over the technology, which accused the company of allowing users’ identities to be usurped without consent or notice.

The decision was the first time a federal appeals court has delved into privacy issues related to facial recognition technology, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The 24-page opinion upheld a district court’s decision to certify a class action against the social media giant alleging violation of an Illinois state law which prevents companies from collecting an individual’s biometric data without consent.

“The development of a face template using facial-recognition technology without consent (as alleged in this case) invades an individual’s private affairs and concrete interests,” Judge Sandra Ikuta, a Bush appointee, wrote in the opinion for the court.

Mr. Narayanan, in his statement Tuesday, said the company does not sell its technology or allow users’ facial recognition data to be shared with third parties.

