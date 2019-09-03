EDINBURG, Texas (AP) - A public funeral has been set for a state trooper who died more than four months after he was shot while investigating a vehicle collision in South Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the funeral for Trooper Moises Sanchez will be held Friday afternoon at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. The U.S. Marine Corps veteran’s burial at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission will be private.

A public visitation will be held Thursday at Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.

The 49-year-old died Aug. 24 after suffering head injuries when he was shot April 6 in Edinburg. Authorities say attempted murder charges against Victor Alejandro Godinez, who remains jailed, will be upgraded to capital murder.

Sanchez is survived by his wife and three children.

